India Women and Australia Women will face off in the second T20I at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Australia won the first T20I by nine wickets at the same venue and leads the five-match series 1-0.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I live?

The second T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the online live stream of IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I?

The second T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I match begin?

The second T20I between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

When will IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I take place?

The second T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be held on Sunday, December 11.

At what time will the toss for IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I take place?

The toss for the second T20I between India Women and Australia Women will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.