IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming Info, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women T20 series 2022?

Team Sportstar
11 December, 2022 13:06 IST
Australia‘s Beth Mooney in action during the first T20I against India at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Australia‘s Beth Mooney in action during the first T20I against India at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

India Women and Australia Women will face off in the second T20I at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Australia won the first T20I by nine wickets at the same venue and leads the five-match series 1-0.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I live?

The second T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be aired LIVE on the  Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the online live stream of IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I?

The second T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be streamed LIVE on  Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I match begin?

The second T20I between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

When will IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I take place?

The second T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be held on Sunday, December 11.

At what time will the toss for IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I take place?

The toss for the second T20I between India Women and Australia Women will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

THE SQUADS
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland.

