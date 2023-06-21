Hello and welcome to the final of the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I’ll be taking you through the developments of this summit clash in Hong Kong.
LIVE SCORE: Bangladesh 28/2 in 5 overs; Target: 128
BAN A: 12/1 (2 overs) Mannat Kashyap gives India the breakthrough! The spinner was struggling to find her lengths early on in the over and a few misfields put her under pressure but Mannat knocks off Dilara Akter’s stumps to peg things back.
ESSENTIAL READING: KNOW YOUR PLAYERS
- Meet Shweta Sehrawat - India’s captain
- Titas Sadhu stands the test of time
- Shreyanka Patil - The 20-year-old RCB player who took the WPL by storm
- Gongadi Trisha - The Mithali Raj fan who chased World Cup glory in South Africa
- Inspired by Shane Warne, Parshavi Chopra is emerging as India’s next big spin hope
- Mannat Kashyap seeks inspiration from ‘calm and cool’ Harmanpreet’s mindset
- Soumya Tiwari, a die-hard Virat Kohli fan, wants to make every opportunity count
FIRST INNINGS RECAP: Kanika Ahuja and Vrinda Dinesh helped India to a competitive 127/7 in 20 overs. India lost wickets in intervals but the batters ensured small partnerships were built throughout the innings to not let the innings slip away into Bangladesh’s control. Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun were the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh picking two wickets each. The surface has looked increasingly good to bat on, and so Bangladesh will fancy its chance in this chase.
TOSS: India won the toss and opted to bat
WHERE TO WATCH
You can watch the India A vs Bangladesh A Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final on the Asian Cricket Council YouTube channel.
