India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2022: Head to head stats, most runs, wickets

India will start favourite in a must-win match against Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.

The Women in Blue are coming off a six-wicket loss against table-topper Australia and are fourth on the points table, with two wins in five games.

Only a win on Tuesday will solidify its position as England is close on India's tail at fifth with the same number of points but a lower net run rate.

Head to head: Mithali Raj will back her team to beat Bangladesh as it has got the better of its neighbour on all the four occasions that they have met in Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs). This will be the first ODI World Cup meeting between the sides as this is Bangladesh's maiden World Cup campaign.

All Women's ODIs (IND vs BAN)

Highest run-scorer: IND-W - Harmanpreet Kaur (195), BAN-W - Salma Khatun (146)

Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Harmanpreet Kaur (103), BAN-W - Salma Khatun (75*)

Most wickets: IND-W - Ekta Bisht (8), BAN-W - Rumana Ahmed (5)

Best bowling performance: IND-W - Poonam Yadav (3/15), BAN-W - Rumana Ahmed (4/20)

Highest team totals: IND-W - 256/6, BAN-W - 210/9

Lowest team totals: IND-W - 154 all out, BAN-W - 96 all out

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS BANGLADESH LIVE?