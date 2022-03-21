Women's WC Women's Cricket India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2022: Head to head stats, most runs, wickets Women's World Cup 2022: India is unbeaten in the four Women's One-Day Internationals it has played against Bangladesh and will start favourite at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 21 March, 2022 17:58 IST FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur is the highest scorer in India versus Bangladesh ODIs with 195 runs in four matches. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 21 March, 2022 17:58 IST India will start favourite in a must-win match against Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday. The Women in Blue are coming off a six-wicket loss against table-topper Australia and are fourth on the points table, with two wins in five games. Only a win on Tuesday will solidify its position as England is close on India's tail at fifth with the same number of points but a lower net run rate.READ | Women's World Cup 2022: India can't afford anymore slip-ups in must-win game against BangladeshHead to head: Mithali Raj will back her team to beat Bangladesh as it has got the better of its neighbour on all the four occasions that they have met in Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs). This will be the first ODI World Cup meeting between the sides as this is Bangladesh's maiden World Cup campaign. All Women's ODIs (IND vs BAN)Highest run-scorer: IND-W - Harmanpreet Kaur (195), BAN-W - Salma Khatun (146)Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Harmanpreet Kaur (103), BAN-W - Salma Khatun (75*)Most wickets: IND-W - Ekta Bisht (8), BAN-W - Rumana Ahmed (5)Best bowling performance: IND-W - Poonam Yadav (3/15), BAN-W - Rumana Ahmed (4/20)Highest team totals: IND-W - 256/6, BAN-W - 210/9Lowest team totals: IND-W - 154 all out, BAN-W - 96 all outWHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS BANGLADESH LIVE?India vs Bangladesh will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 6:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :