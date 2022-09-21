Women's Cricket

IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI Highlights: India wins by 88 runs, clinch first ODI bilateral series win in 23 years

IND-W vs ENG-W Highlights, 2nd ODI: Catch all the live updates, match scorecard and highlights of the second ODI between India Women and England Women in Canterbury.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 22 September, 2022 01:25 IST
Cricket - Women's One Day International Series - England v India - The Spitfire Ground St Lawrence, Canterbury, Britain - September 21, 2022 India's Shafali Verma celebrates with Yastika Bhatia after taking the wicket of England's Kate Cross Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

MATCH REPORT: Harmanpreet’s Team India seals historic ODI series win in England after 23 years

India beat England by 88 runs in the 2nd ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This is India’s first bilateral ODI win in women’s ODIs in 23 years.

England  XI: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (capt & wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell.

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemalatha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur.

PREVIEW

 A confident Indian team will back itself to seal its first series victory in England since 1999 with another win over the hosts in the second women’s ODI on Wednesday.

Having endured a woeful 1-2 defeat in the T20I series, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side raised its standards in all the departments of the game to bounce back in three days’ time and defeat England by seven wickets in the series-opener at Hove on Sunday.

England is missing some of its senior players but India looked a much better team in the first game and it would be looking to ride the momentum.

In 1999, the Indian team had won the ODI series 2-1 with Anjum Chopra striking a hundred and a half-century.

It is also a farewell series for the great Jhulan Goswami as India do not have any 50-over assignment till June 2023.

Playing her first game since March, the 39-year-old world record holder for most wickets showed little signs of rustiness and was the most economical among the lot, returning with figures 10-2-20-1.

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana led the batting show with a sublime 99-ball 91, while wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia also struck a fifty, before skipper Harmanpreet finished off the clinical chase with an unbeaten 74.

The captain will be expecting the middle-order to step up and hope opener Shafali Verma does well as she has not scored a half-century in more than 10 innings now.

England on the other hand will hope that their batters put up a big total as they will rely heavily on in-form Sophia Dunkley, who had a successful T20I series.

Dunkley and Alice Capsey once again looked dangerous in the middle before a one-handed catch by Harmanpreet broke the partnership and triggered a collapse.

If India manage to win the second game, it will be a massive confidence booster for a team trying to find its feet in 50-over cricket.

- PTI

Squads
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur
England Women Squad: Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Alice Davidson Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp
Where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI?
The second WODI between India and England will be telecast on the Sony Network and streamed online on SonyLiv app from 5:30PM IST.

