MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info: India Women vs South Africa Women match details, start time, venue

IND vs SA: Here is how you can watch the Second T20I series match between India Women and South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 07:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa batter Tazmine Brits plays a shot during the T20 match between India vs South Africa women at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
South Africa batter Tazmine Brits plays a shot during the T20 match between India vs South Africa women at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu
infoIcon

South Africa batter Tazmine Brits plays a shot during the T20 match between India vs South Africa women at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

India and South Africa will face each other in the second game of the three-match T20I series at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

South Africa gained its first win of the tour during the first T20I, defeating India by 12 runs after half-centuries from Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp.

IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match details:

When will IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match take place?

The second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place on Sunday, July 7.

When will IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match start?

The second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 7 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match?

The toss for the second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Where will IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match take place?

The second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

How to watch IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match live on TV in India?

The second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the  Sports 18 network. The match will also be available from streaming through the  Jio Cinema app and website.

Related Topics

India women's cricket /

South Africa women's cricket /

India women /

South Africa women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info: India Women vs South Africa Women match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Second T20I: India Women vs South Africa Women predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Uruguay vs Brazil LIVE score, URU 0-0 BRA, Copa America 2024: Match goalless at half-time, quarterfinal match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Uruguay vs Brazil match in pictures, Copa America 2024: REal-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Endrick makes first start for Brazil in quarterfinal against Uruguay
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Second T20I: India Women vs South Africa Women predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info: India Women vs South Africa Women match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
  3. India announces squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2024; Harmanpreet named captain
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I: Focus on efficiency from the field as India Women looks to bounce back
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. IND-W vs SA-W: Made some errors as a bowling unit, says Radha Yadav on 1st T20I loss
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info: India Women vs South Africa Women match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Second T20I: India Women vs South Africa Women predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Uruguay vs Brazil LIVE score, URU 0-0 BRA, Copa America 2024: Match goalless at half-time, quarterfinal match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Uruguay vs Brazil match in pictures, Copa America 2024: REal-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Endrick makes first start for Brazil in quarterfinal against Uruguay
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment