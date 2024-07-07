IND-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info: India Women vs South Africa Women match details, start time, venue

India and South Africa will face each other in the second game of the three-match T20I series at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

South Africa gained its first win of the tour during the first T20I, defeating India by 12 runs after half-centuries from Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp.

IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match details:

When will IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match take place?

The second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place on Sunday, July 7.

When will IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match start?

The second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 7 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match?

The toss for the second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Where will IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match take place?

The second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

How to watch IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match live on TV in India?

The second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. The match will also be available from streaming through the Jio Cinema app and website.