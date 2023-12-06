IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: India Women vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India Women will take on England Women in the first T20I of a three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The Indian team will rely on the batters to fire. While captain Harmanpreet Kaur has led from the front this year, Jemimah Rodrigues, too, has stamped her class. The team’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has topped the charts with 369 runs in 15 matches. However, Deepti Sharma has not been in her element with the bat in the death overs. The team has three new faces for this series, with right-arm Karnataka spinner Shreyanka Patil, Punjab’s left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap and Bengal’s Saika Ishaque — another left-arm spinner — being roped in.
INDIA WOMEN PREDICTED XI
England, meanwhile, will expect spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn to step up. Ecclestone is coming back from a surgery after dislocating her right shoulder. The focus will be on veteran Nat Sciver-Brunt’s all-round exploits, while Danni Wyatt and Ecclestone will also be hoping to play crucial roles.
England will miss out on the services of Charlie Dean, who’s down with a stomach bug.
ENGLAND WOMEN PREDICTED XI
IND-W VS ENG-W DREAM11 TEAM, 1ST T20I
WICKET-KEEPER
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
INDIA
ENGLAND
