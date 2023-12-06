MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: India Women vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND-W vs ENG-W, 1st T20I: Get the fantasy team, predicted XI and squads for the first Twenty20 International between India Women and England Women on Wednesday.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 09:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues during a practice session ahead of the first T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
India’s Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues during a practice session ahead of the first T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

India’s Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues during a practice session ahead of the first T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU

India Women will take on England Women in the first T20I of a three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Indian team will rely on the batters to fire. While captain Harmanpreet Kaur has led from the front this year, Jemimah Rodrigues, too, has stamped her class. The team’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has topped the charts with 369 runs in 15 matches. However, Deepti Sharma has not been in her element with the bat in the death overs. The team has three new faces for this series, with right-arm Karnataka spinner Shreyanka Patil, Punjab’s left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap and Bengal’s Saika Ishaque — another left-arm spinner — being roped in.

INDIA WOMEN PREDICTED XI
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja/Saika Ishaque.

England, meanwhile, will expect spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn to step up. Ecclestone is coming back from a surgery after dislocating her right shoulder. The focus will be on veteran Nat Sciver-Brunt’s all-round exploits, while Danni Wyatt and Ecclestone will also be hoping to play crucial roles.

England will miss out on the services of Charlie Dean, who’s down with a stomach bug.

ENGLAND WOMEN PREDICTED XI
Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier/Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Lauren Bell.
IND-W VS ENG-W DREAM11 TEAM, 1ST T20I
WICKET-KEEPER
Amy Jones
BATTERS
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt
ALL-ROUNDERS
Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Deepti Sharma, Alice Capsey
BOWLERS
Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Renuka Singh Thakur
Team Composition: IND-W 4:7 ENG-W Credits Left: 7.0
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.
ENGLAND
Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt.

Related stories

Related Topics

India Women /

Harmanpreet Kaur /

Jemimah Rodrigues /

Smriti Mandhana /

Deepti Sharma /

Shreyanka Patil /

Saika Ishaque /

Sophie Ecclestone /

Danni Wyatt /

Charlie Dean

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: India Women vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs ENG-W head-to-head record in T20Is: India Women vs England Women overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England Women’s 1st T20I: When, where to watch; Live streaming info, schedule
    Team Sportstar
  4. Middle East teams better suited to Asian Cup’s January scheduling: Australia coach Arnold
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Antetokounmpo, Bucks breeze past Knicks 146-122, into semifinals of In-Season Tournament
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: India Women vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs ENG-W head-to-head record in T20Is: India Women vs England Women overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England Women’s 1st T20I: When, where to watch; Live streaming info, schedule
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs ENG-W: Focus on fitness, fielding and use of DRS as India Women enter new era under coach Amol Muzumdar
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Preview: India Women hit reset button under new coach Muzumdar as World Cup beckons
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: India Women vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs ENG-W head-to-head record in T20Is: India Women vs England Women overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England Women’s 1st T20I: When, where to watch; Live streaming info, schedule
    Team Sportstar
  4. Middle East teams better suited to Asian Cup’s January scheduling: Australia coach Arnold
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Antetokounmpo, Bucks breeze past Knicks 146-122, into semifinals of In-Season Tournament
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment