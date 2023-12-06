IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: India Women vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India Women will take on England Women in the first T20I of a three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Indian team will rely on the batters to fire. While captain Harmanpreet Kaur has led from the front this year, Jemimah Rodrigues, too, has stamped her class. The team’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has topped the charts with 369 runs in 15 matches. However, Deepti Sharma has not been in her element with the bat in the death overs. The team has three new faces for this series, with right-arm Karnataka spinner Shreyanka Patil, Punjab’s left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap and Bengal’s Saika Ishaque — another left-arm spinner — being roped in.

INDIA WOMEN PREDICTED XI Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja/Saika Ishaque.

England, meanwhile, will expect spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn to step up. Ecclestone is coming back from a surgery after dislocating her right shoulder. The focus will be on veteran Nat Sciver-Brunt’s all-round exploits, while Danni Wyatt and Ecclestone will also be hoping to play crucial roles.

England will miss out on the services of Charlie Dean, who’s down with a stomach bug.

ENGLAND WOMEN PREDICTED XI Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier/Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Lauren Bell.

IND-W VS ENG-W DREAM11 TEAM, 1ST T20I WICKET-KEEPER Amy Jones BATTERS Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt ALL-ROUNDERS Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Deepti Sharma, Alice Capsey BOWLERS Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Renuka Singh Thakur Team Composition: IND-W 4:7 ENG-W Credits Left: 7.0