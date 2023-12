IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: India Women vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India Women will take on England Women in the second T20I of a three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Indian team will look to bounce back after falling to a 38-run defeat to England in the first T20I on Wednesday.

PREDICTED XIs India - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saika Ishaque. England - Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Lauren Bell.

IND-W VS ENG-W DREAM11 TEAM, 1ST T20I WICKET-KEEPER Amy Jones BATTERS Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt ALL-ROUNDERS Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Deepti Sharma, Alice Capsey BOWLERS Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sarah Glenn Team Composition: IND-W 4:7 ENG-W Credits Left: 7.0