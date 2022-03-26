Women's World Cup 2022: Bates' ton, Rowe's five-for powers New Zealand to 71-run win over Pakistan

Suzie Bates compiled her 12th ODI century and became the first New Zealand batter, and fourth overall, to reach 5,000 runs in the format as the host beat Pakistan by 71 runs to end its Women's World Cup campaign on a positive note on Saturday.

After Bates' magnificent century guided New Zealand to 265 for eight, a maiden five-wicket haul from medium pacer Hannah Rowe helped New Zealand register a comfortable victory at the Hagley Oval.

Bates' 126 from 135 deliveries in the White Ferns' total proved too much for Pakistan as Rowe picked up 5/55 to seal the result for New Zealand.

The victory is unlikely to help the Kiwis reach the semifinal of the tournament though, with New Zealand now requiring both England and India to record large losses on Sunday to have any chance of sneaking in.

The tournament host is now likely finish in sixth place on the standings, while Pakistan will end eighth with one victory from its seven matches in the tournament.

New Zealand veteran Bates hit 14 boundaries during her innings as she brought up her 5000th ODI run for her country while pacing New Zealand's healthy total on an excellent batting wicket. Many of Bates' fellow batters got starts, but Katey Martin (30 not out), Brooke Holliday (29), Amelia Kerr (24) and Maddy Green (23) were unable to contribute much.

Nida Dar (3/39) was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, which included two wickets in three deliveries early in her spell that disrupted New Zealand's in-form top-order. She was also the mainstay of Pakistan's run chase, with her promising knock of 50 runs. While Dar and skipper Bismah Maroof (38) were together at the crease there was an outside chance, but New Zealand managed to pick up wickets at crucial stages to spoil Pakistan's prospects.

While it was spinner Frances Mackay (2/29) who did the damage at the top of the Pakistan run chase, it was Rowe who sealed the contest by picking up important wickets from the Indian middle order.

Rowe had Maroof caught behind to end an 82-run stand with Dar and then dismissed Aliya Riaz for one and got the key wicket of Dar to send Pakistan tumbling from 155/3 to 158/6. That decisive spell proved enough as Pakistan's last wickets fell tamely to leave New Zealand enough time to cruise home