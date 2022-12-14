Bismah Maroof to lead Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup, Diana Baig returns

Bismah Maroof will continue to lead Pakistan in the team’s upcoming assignments – the limited-overs tour of Australia and the tour of South Africa for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (February 10 to February 26). A 15-member squad for both tours were announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday.

In a major boost to the team, three of its injured bowlers are back in the team. Diana Baig makes a comeback after missing the home series against Ireland in October-November due to a shoulder injury, while spinners Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan are back in the white-ball squads after recovering from hand and index-finger injuries, respectively. Left-arm spinner Sadia is a member of both the ODI and T20I squads, while leg-spinner Tuba is a member of the T20I squad.

Two players – Fatima Sana and Tuba Hassan – will make their maiden appearance for Pakistan in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Australia from January 16 to 29.

Commenting on the squads, chief selector Asmavia Iqbal said: “I wish luck to the players who have been selected for both Australia series and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. I am hopeful the side will continue to perform as well as they did in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup and the Ireland series. The ODI series against Australia is very crucial; the expectations are high as we have won five of the six ICC Championship matches. Our aim is to qualify directly for the 50-over World Cup.

“We have relied more on the senior players in the formation of the squad for the World Cup and we expect them to use their experience on the field and get positive results for the team. The return of Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan will give a boost to the side and will strengthen our bowling attack which has the capability to do well. Sidra Nawaz has been added as our second wicketkeeper in the squad to give Muneeba Ali some space to express herself more with the bat, and gives an added option to the captain to utilise the services of a second wicketkeeper on the long tour.”

Pakistan ODI squad for Australia series Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wk) Travelling Reserves: Aimen Anwar, Javeria Khan and Tuba Hassan