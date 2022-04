Senior Women's T20: Knockout spots sealed as Maharashtra, Kerala win

Maharashtra and Kerala sealed their knockout berths from Group A in the Senior Women's T20 League on Sunday.

Both teams jumped to 16 points after five games and Maharashtra sealed the top spot by virtue of its better Net Run Rate.

Kerala will face plate-group winner Nagaland in the first pre-quarterfinal on Thursday. Jharkhand faces Haryana while Himachal Pradesh takes on Goa in the remaining pre-quarterfinal games.

READ: Women's T20 Challenge in Lucknow from May 24-28: Sourav Ganguly

The winners will join Maharashtra, Odisha, Railways, Baroda and Mumbai in the quarterfinals to be played on Saturday.

The final will be played on May 4 in Surat.

Results

Group A: Hyderabad 99/5 vs. Kerala 103/2 Kerala won by 8 wickets Group B: Chhattisgarh 92/6 vs. Tripura 96/7 Tripura won by 3 wickets Group C: Chandigarh 104/7 vs Himachal Pradesh 105/3 Himachal Pradesh won by 7 wickets Group D: Uttar Pradesh 152/3 vs. Uttarakhand 44 Uttar Pradesh won by 108 runs Group E: Bengal 173/4 vs. Punjab 130 Bengal won by 43 runs Plate Group: Jammu & Kashmir 136/3 vs. Arunachal Pradesh 100/9 Jammu & Kashmir won by 36 runs

PODCAST: Not Just A Man's World Podcast - Cracking the Aussie success formula ft. Lisa Sthalekar

Knockouts Schedule

April 28: Pre-quarterfinal 1: Kerala vs Nagaland; Pre-quarterfinal 2: Jharkhand vs Haryana; Pre-quarterfinal 3: Himachal Pradesh vs Goa

Quarterfinals

April 30: Quarterfinal 1: Maharashtra vs TBD; Quarterfinal 2: Odisha vs TBD; Quarterfinal 3: Railways vs TBD; Quartefinal 4: Baroda vs Odisha

Semifinal 1 and 2: May 2

Final: May 4