Podcasts Podcast Not Just A Man's World - Cracking the Aussie success formula ft. Lisa Sthalekar In this episode of Not Just A Man's World, Sportstar's women's sports podcast, Lisa Sthalekar shares the Aussie success mantra - how Meg Lanning's side has evolved to become one of the greatest teams in the sport. Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan 19 April, 2022 22:13 IST Check out the latest episode of the Not Just A Man's World Podcast, Sportstar's women's sports special show. - Getty Images In this episode of the Not Just A Man's World, Sportstar's women's sports podcast, four-time World Cup winner Lisa Sthalekar takes us through what sets the Aussies miles above the rest in the women's game. Australia beat England in a thrilling final to win its seventh ODI title, extending its dominance in women's cricket. We find out what goes into building a team of the manner and how the others can catch up. LISTEN | The full chat with Lisa Sthalekar where she shares how far this Australian side has come thanks to some foundation work that began over a decade ago. RESOURCES: Austounding- Keeping up with Meg Lanning's world beaters Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami — Time to move on, or not yet?