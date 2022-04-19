Not Just A Man's World - Cracking the Aussie success formula ft. Lisa Sthalekar

In this episode of the Not Just A Man's World, Sportstar's women's sports podcast, four-time World Cup winner Lisa Sthalekar takes us through what sets the Aussies miles above the rest in the women's game.

Australia beat England in a thrilling final to win its seventh ODI title, extending its dominance in women's cricket. We find out what goes into building a team of the manner and how the others can catch up.

LISTEN | The full chat with Lisa Sthalekar where she shares how far this Australian side has come thanks to some foundation work that began over a decade ago.



