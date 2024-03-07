Podcast: Indian hockey in crisis? What to make of Janneke Schopman, Elena Norman’s exit?

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva is joined by Uthra Ganesan. The duo discusses the exits of Indian women’s hockey team head coach Janneke Schopman, and Hockey India’s CEO for the last 13 years - Elena Norman. They also talk about allegations of factionisim and financial irregularities against the federation.
