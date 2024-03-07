MagazineBuy Print

Podcast: Indian hockey in crisis? What to make of Janneke Schopman, Elena Norman’s exit?

Nihit Sachdeva and Uthra Ganesan discusses the exits of Indian women’s hockey team head coach Janneke Schopman, and Hockey India’s CEO for the last 13 years - Elena Norman - in the latest episode.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 21:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Uthra Ganesan,Nihit Sachdeva
Listen to the latest episode of the Sportstar Podcast on your favourite podcast streaming platform.
Listen to the latest episode of the Sportstar Podcast on your favourite podcast streaming platform.
infoIcon

Listen to the latest episode of the Sportstar Podcast on your favourite podcast streaming platform.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
