Women's WC Women's Cricket South Africa vs England, Women's World Cup 2022: Head to head stats, most runs, wickets Women's World Cup 2022: South Africa and England lock horns for a spot in the Final at Hagley Park South in Christchurch, New Zealand on Thursday. Team Sportstar 31 March, 2022 05:05 IST Laura Wolvaardt has been South Africa's top run getter, scoring 433 runs in seven innings. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 31 March, 2022 05:05 IST England will take on South Africa for a place in the finals of this year's Women's 50-Over World Cup.England has won four matches on the trot and will look to sustain the momentum against South Africa, whose solitary defeat came against Australia. Laura Wolvaardt has been the team's top run-getter with 433 runs in seven innings.READ | Mithali, Jhulan rise up in Women's ODI rankings Head to head: South Africa and England have played 39 ODIs between them. England has won 29, while South Africa has won nine with one game being called off.All Women's ODIs (IND vs BAN)Highest run-scorer: ENG-W- Charlotte Edwards (1318), SA-W - L Lee (454)Highest run-scorer (in an innings): ENG-W - T T Beaumont (148), SA-W - L Lee (117)Most wickets: ENG-W - L C Pearson (23), WI-W - S R Taylor (12)Best bowling performance: ENG-W - A Shrubsole (5/17), SA-W - M Kapp (5/45)Highest team totals: AUS-W - 331/6, SA-W - 305/9Lowest team totals: AUS-W - 81 all out, SA-W - 77 all outWHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH SOUTH AFRICA VS ENGLAND LIVE?South Africa vs England will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 6:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Read more stories on Women's Cricket.