Mithali, Jhulan rise up in Women’s ODI rankings

Mithali Raj climbed two places to sixth among batters while Jhulan Goswami to fifth among bowlers in the ICC Women's ODI rankings released on Tuesday.

Mithali, who struck a half-century in India's final league match against South Africa on Sunday, leapfrogged Australia's Rachael Haynes and England’s Tammy Beaumont. India opener Smriti Mandhana, who scored against South Africa, remained 10th.

Among bowlers, Goswami, who missed the match against the South Africa, went past Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka in the rankings. However, she lost her ninth position in the all-rounders' list to England’s Katherine Brunt.

Goswami is now 10th, with 217 rating points in her kitty, while compatriot Deepti Sharma held on to her seventh position.

South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt, who has scored more runs (433) at the ongoing World Cup than any other player, moved up two places, overtaking the Australian duo of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney to claim the top ranking.