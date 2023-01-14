India warm-up matches results

India beat Australia by 18 runs in its first warm-up fixture. It only managed to score 97 for eight in 20 overs after electing to bat but restricted Australia to 79 for seven, with captain Shafali Verma picking 3/8.

However, India narrowly lost to Bangladesh by three runs in its following warm-up as it failed to chase 122 runs, despite Shafali’s unbeaten 43 and No. 3 batter G. Trisha’s 44.