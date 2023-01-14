Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Saturday.
“Practising with Jemi is fun. She is full of energy on and off the field and training with her has actually helped. I started training under Ivan sir (Jemimah’s father) and slowly fell in love with the sport,” Hurley tells Shayan.
We are minutes away from the toss. In the two completed matches so far in the tournament, the team chasing has won.
Titas was into swimming and did not dream of taking up cricket seriously. “But things changed suddenly. I remember there was a time when the swimming pool was closed for a few days and around that time, dad told me to visit the ground and play a bit of cricket. It was raining that evening, and I enjoyed those moments at the crease and there was no looking back,” Titas tells Shayan Acharya.
Mannat believes “it is easier to claim a five-for on the field than preparing for a political science examination…”, writes Shayan Acharya.
India vs South Africa - 5:15 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs USA - 5:15 PM IST
Bangladesh beat Australia by seven wickets
UAE beat Scotland by six wickets
In a huge upset on the opening day of the World Cup, Bangladesh has beaten Australia by seven wickets. Earlier, UAE beat Scotland by six wickets.
India beat Australia by 18 runs in its first warm-up fixture. It only managed to score 97 for eight in 20 overs after electing to bat but restricted Australia to 79 for seven, with captain Shafali Verma picking 3/8.
However, India narrowly lost to Bangladesh by three runs in its following warm-up as it failed to chase 122 runs, despite Shafali’s unbeaten 43 and No. 3 batter G. Trisha’s 44.
India: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam. Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.
South Africa: Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Anica Swart, Karabo Meso, Madison Landsman (vc), Oluhle Siyo (c), Kayla Reyneke, Jenna Evans, Miane Smit, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Refilwe Moncho, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Jemma Botha. Non-Travelling Reserves: Caitlin Wyngaard, Diara Ramlakan.
The India vs South Africa U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will NOT be telecast LIVE in India. The match will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.