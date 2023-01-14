Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Saturday.

January 14, 2023 16:52
Meet Hurley Gala, Team India pacer, trained by Jemimah’s father

“Practising with Jemi is fun. She is full of energy on and off the field and training with her has actually helped. I started training under Ivan sir (Jemimah’s father) and slowly fell in love with the sport,” Hurley tells Shayan.

January 14, 2023 16:44
Toss coming up soon!

We are minutes away from the toss. In the two completed matches so far in the tournament, the team chasing has won.

January 14, 2023 16:40
Meet Titas Sadhu, Team India fast-bowler

Titas was into swimming and did not dream of taking up cricket seriously. “But things changed suddenly. I remember there was a time when the swimming pool was closed for a few days and around that time, dad told me to visit the ground and play a bit of cricket. It was raining that evening, and I enjoyed those moments at the crease and there was no looking back,” Titas tells Shayan Acharya.

January 14, 2023 16:33
Meet Mannat Kashyap, Team India bowler

Mannat believes “it is easier to claim a five-for on the field than preparing for a political science examination…”, writes Shayan Acharya.

January 14, 2023 16:24
Convincing win for UAE!
January 14, 2023 16:24
Stunning win for Bangladesh!
January 14, 2023 16:22
Today’s schedule

India vs South Africa - 5:15 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs USA - 5:15 PM IST

January 14, 2023 16:22
Today’s results

Bangladesh beat Australia by seven wickets

UAE beat Scotland by six wickets

January 14, 2023 16:20
Bangladesh stuns Australia!

In a huge upset on the opening day of the World Cup, Bangladesh has beaten Australia by seven wickets. Earlier, UAE beat Scotland by six wickets.

January 14, 2023 16:15
India warm-up matches results

India beat Australia by 18 runs in its first warm-up fixture. It only managed to score 97 for eight in 20 overs after electing to bat but restricted Australia to 79 for seven, with captain Shafali Verma picking 3/8.

However, India narrowly lost to Bangladesh by three runs in its following warm-up as it failed to chase 122 runs, despite Shafali’s unbeaten 43 and No. 3 batter G. Trisha’s 44.

January 14, 2023 15:46
THE SQUADS

India: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam. Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

South Africa: Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Anica Swart, Karabo Meso, Madison Landsman (vc), Oluhle Siyo (c), Kayla Reyneke, Jenna Evans, Miane Smit, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Refilwe Moncho, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Jemma Botha. Non-Travelling Reserves: Caitlin Wyngaard, Diara Ramlakan.

January 14, 2023 15:26
IND vs SA U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 live streaming

The India vs South Africa U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will NOT be telecast LIVE in India. The match will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.