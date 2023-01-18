After comprehensive wins over South Africa and UAE, Group D topper India will take on Scotland on Monday in a group stage fixture at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Where can I watch IND vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will not be telecast in India. Although, you can tune in to the Star Sports Network to watch the knockout games.

Where can I watch IND vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live online in India?

The India vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website.

At what time will IND vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will begin at 1:30pm IST.

Where will IND vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will be held at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Who will be India captain in IND vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match?

The India U19 women’s team will be led by Shafali Verma in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Shafali has already played senior cricket for the Indian women’s team. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh is the other member of the senior cricket team who will feature in the U19 T20 World Cup.