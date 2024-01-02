Women’s ODI records: Highest successful run chases in Women’s ODI cricket; Successful chases by India

Australia Women hold the record for the highest successful run chase in Women’s One Day Internationals (ODI) chasing down the total of 289 set by New Zealand at North Sydney in 2012.

The Aussies also hold the record for the highest successful chase against India, surpassing the total of 285 during the 1st ODI of the 2023/24 ODI Series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

India’s highest successful run-chase in Women’s ODIs came against Australia in Mackay in 2021, chasing a score of 266.

Here are the records for the highest successful run chases in the history of Women’s cricket.

Highest successful run chases in women’s cricket

Team Opponent Runs Chased Overs Year Venue AUS-W NZ-W 288 46.4 2012 North Sydney AUS-W IND-W 282 46.3 2023 Mumbai NZ-W IND-W 279 49.1 2022 Queenstown AUS-W IND-W 277 49.3 2022 Auckland NZ-W AUS-W 275 49.1 2022 Auckland