Women’s ODI records: Highest successful run chases in Women’s ODI cricket; Successful chases by India

Here are the records for the highest successful run chases in the history of Women’s cricket and the highest completed chases in matches involving India.

Published : Jan 02, 2024 17:46 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia Women’s Georgia Wareham celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India Women’s Yastika Bhatia during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai
Australia Women’s Georgia Wareham celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India Women’s Yastika Bhatia during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI
Australia Women’s Georgia Wareham celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India Women’s Yastika Bhatia during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

Australia Women hold the record for the highest successful run chase in Women’s One Day Internationals (ODI) chasing down the total of 289 set by New Zealand at North Sydney in 2012.

The Aussies also hold the record for the highest successful chase against India, surpassing the total of 285 during the 1st ODI of the 2023/24 ODI Series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India’s highest successful run-chase in Women’s ODIs came against Australia in Mackay in 2021, chasing a score of 266.

Here are the records for the highest successful run chases in the history of Women’s cricket.

Highest successful run chases in women’s cricket

Team Opponent Runs Chased Overs Year Venue
AUS-W NZ-W 288 46.4 2012 North Sydney
AUS-W IND-W 282 46.3 2023 Mumbai
NZ-W IND-W 279 49.1 2022 Queenstown
AUS-W IND-W 277 49.3 2022 Auckland
NZ-W AUS-W 275 49.1 2022 Auckland
Highest successful run chases by India in Women’s ODI
vs Australia Women - 264/9 at Mackay (2021)
vs New Zealand Women - 251/9 at Queenstown (2022)
vs South Africa Women - 247/6 at Vadodara (2019)
vs South Africa Women - 244 at Colombo (RPS) (2017)
vs Australia Women - 231/7 at Hobart (2016)

