Women’s ODI records: Highest successful run chases in Women’s ODI cricket; Successful chases by India

Australia Women hold the record for the highest successful run chase in Women’s One Day Internationals (ODI) chasing down the total of 289 set by New Zealand at North Sydney in 2012.
The Aussies also hold the record for the highest successful chase against India, surpassing the total of 285 during the 1st ODI of the 2023/24 ODI Series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
India’s highest successful run-chase in Women’s ODIs came against Australia in Mackay in 2021, chasing a score of 266.
Here are the records for the highest successful run chases in the history of Women’s cricket.
Highest successful run chases in women’s cricket
|Team
|Opponent
|Runs Chased
|Overs
|Year
|Venue
|AUS-W
|NZ-W
|288
|46.4
|2012
|North Sydney
|AUS-W
|IND-W
|282
|46.3
|2023
|Mumbai
|NZ-W
|IND-W
|279
|49.1
|2022
|Queenstown
|AUS-W
|IND-W
|277
|49.3
|2022
|Auckland
|NZ-W
|AUS-W
|275
|49.1
|2022
|Auckland
Highest successful run chases by India in Women’s ODI
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W (43/2 in 9 over); Smriti Mandhana gone, Harmanpreet takes strike
- Former US Open champion Cilic loses on comeback from knee surgery
- Premier League: Advantage Man City as title rivals prepare to lose key players
- IND Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy register highest opening partnership against India in ODIs
- Birmingham City sacks manager Wayne Rooney after winless spell
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE