Women’s Ashes 2023: Annabel Sutherland hits maiden century

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland scored her maiden test century in the one-off Ashes test match against England at Trent Bridge.

This was the 21 year old’s maiden century across all formats for her country. The century was also Australia’s fastest in Women’s Test cricket history

Sutherland has played only two women’s Test matches since making her debut against India in September 2021. She has also picked up five test wickets across these two matches.

She is known for her power-hitting ability displayed multiple times for the Melbourne Stars in the WBBL. She was a member of the Australia squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2020 and the ODI World Cup in 2022.

