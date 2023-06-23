MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Ashes 2023: Annabel Sutherland hits maiden century

This was the 21-year-old Australian all-rounder’s maiden century across all formats for her country.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 17:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Annabel Sutherland celebrates reaching her century during the one-off Ashes test at Trent Bridge.
Australia’s Annabel Sutherland celebrates reaching her century during the one-off Ashes test at Trent Bridge. | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Australia’s Annabel Sutherland celebrates reaching her century during the one-off Ashes test at Trent Bridge. | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON/ REUTERS

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland scored her maiden test century in the one-off Ashes test match against England at Trent Bridge.

This was the 21 year old’s maiden century across all formats for her country. The century was also Australia’s fastest in Women’s Test cricket history

Read More: Follow the live blog of the Women’s Ashes test at Trent Bridge

Sutherland has played only two women’s Test matches since making her debut against India in September 2021. She has also picked up five test wickets across these two matches.

She is known for her power-hitting ability displayed multiple times for the Melbourne Stars in the WBBL. She was a member of the Australia squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2020 and the ODI World Cup in 2022.

More to follow

Related Topics

Women's Ashes /

Australia Women /

Annabel Sutherland

