Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - AUS 357/7 - Half century for Sutherland

Follow live score and updates from day 2 of the only Test between England and Australia in the Women’s Ashes in Nottingham on Thursday.

Updated : Jun 23, 2023 16:16 IST

Team Sportstar
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Annabel Sutherland of Australia salutes the crowd after reaching her half century during day two of the LV= Insurance Women's Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on June 23, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Annabel Sutherland of Australia salutes the crowd after reaching her half century during day two of the LV= Insurance Women's Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on June 23, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley
Welcome to the live updates of day 2 of the only Test of the Women’s Ashes 2023. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and I’ll be taking you through the updates from the match in Nottingham on Thursday.

  • June 23, 2023 16:15
    FIFTY FOR ANNABEL SUTHERLAND

    Annabel Sutherland registers her first fifty across formats. Does so with a couple of runs through mid-on off Lauren Filer’s bowling.

  • June 23, 2023 16:02
    350 up for Australia

    A handy 35-odd run stand between this duo is helping Australia keep the runs coming,. Sutherland is looking at a half century, two runs away from her 50.

  • June 23, 2023 15:31
    PLAY BEGINS ON DAY 2 - KING, SUTHERLAND TAKE STRIKE

    Sutherland scored a century in the warm up fixture earlier. Can she replicate that here in Trent Bridge? Lauren Bell and Kate Cross will start proceedings for England today.

  • June 23, 2023 15:30
    DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS: ENGLAND AND AUSTRALIA IN EVEN BATTLE
  • June 23, 2023 15:15
    England takes the aggressive route; Australia gives back in kind

    Heather Knight has taken the game to a very deep Australian attack right from the word go. Her fields, particularly to Ellyse Perry, played to Perry’s strengths, to try and choke the runs out of her scoring areas of choice. Day 1 has seen a number of ‘Bazball’ parallels too, given Australia’s run rate.

    Fancy terms aside, women’s cricket primarily operates in the realms of white ball cricket and so the scoring rate could be understand in the light of force of habit. Some of the veterans on either side of this contest have played some red ball cricket at the international level and the sensibilities show.

    How much Australia can prolong its innings and how soon England can wrap stuff up, especially in the first session, will be the key contest to keep an eye on.

  • June 23, 2023 14:53
    FORECAST: A cloudy day in Nottingham

    No rain is expected at Trent Bridge today but conditions are overcast.

  • June 23, 2023 14:51
    DAY 1 REPORT: Perry stars for Australia before Ecclestone and Co. hit back

    NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Australia batter Ellyse Perry reacts after being dismissed for 99 runs during day one of the LV= Insurance Women's Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on June 22, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

    Australia’s Ellyse Perry hit an eye-catching 99 before Sophie Ecclestone led England’s fightback on the first day of the women’s Ashes on Thursday.

    Perry was Australia’s driving force as the tourists reached 328-7 at close of play in the lone Test of the multi-format series at Trent Bridge.

    In the biggest moment of a dramatic day, Perry overturned an lbw verdict off Lauren Filer’s first ball at international level.

    Perry, who had scored only 10 at the time, went on to reach her fifth 50-plus score in 10 Tests against England.

    Just as Australia looked set to take a stranglehold on the Test, Ecclestone dismissed Jess Jonassen and Australia captain Alyssa Healy, for a duck, in the same over.

    Filer eventually claimed the prize scalp of Perry as she eyed a century, while slow left-armer Ecclestone bowled Tahlia McGrath, who smashed 61 in a 119-run stand with Perry.

    The five-day Test is worth four points in the series and will be followed by three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals.

    After the thrilling first men’s Test between England and Australia earlier this week, it was the women’s turn to seize the spotlight.

    Trying to regain the urn for the first time since 2015, England were cheered on by an attendance of 5,545 -- the largest crowd on a single day for a women’s Test in the country.

    England captain Heather Knight, who promised to “entertain and inspire” on the eve of only the second five-day women’s Test in history, was attacking with her field settings after the hosts were asked to bowl.

    But Australia, buoyed by their T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, were in control at 226-3 before losing three wickets for 12 runs in the space of 24 balls to give England renewed hope.

    Annabel Sutherland (39 not out) and Alana King (seven not out) will hope to blast Australia towards 400 when play resumes on Friday.

  • June 23, 2023 14:35
    ALMOST A MILESTONE: ELLYSE PERRY ON THAT 99

    Aussie legend Ellyse Perry was unable to get to a century, dismissed for 99. She weighed on her innings and the heartbreak of the dismissal here

    ​​

    ​​

  • June 23, 2023 14:35
    FACT: This is the first five-day women’s Test since 1992

    All six women’s Tests played since 2015 ended in draws, with sessions or even days lost to poor weather, prompting the shift in approach from the ECB.

    The Test match will be England’s women’s first over five days on home soil. However, women’s Tests in Australia are set to remain at four days, said Peter Roach, Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling - although consideration will be given to a reserve day in the event of wet weather.

  • June 23, 2023 14:35
    BACKGROUND: Beginner’s guide to the ‘WAshes’ 2023

    Unlike the men’s Ashes, which started last week and features five Test matches, the women’s version is a multi-format, points-based encounter.

    Running from June 22 to July 18, the women’s Ashes includes one Test, three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day (50-over) internationals.

    An ODI or T20I victory earns 2 points and a tie means 1 point for each team, while there are 4 points awarded to the winners of the Test, with each side awarded 2 points for a draw.

    This year’s Test will last five days rather than four, which has been the traditional length in the women’s game.

  • June 23, 2023 14:35
    Where can you watch the Women’s Ashes in India?

    You can watch the Women’s Ashes on the Sony Sports Network. Sony LIV will be streaming the games live.

