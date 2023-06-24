Women’s Ashes: Beaumont hits double hundred, breaks 88-year-old record for highest score by England woman

Tammy Beaumont broke Betty Snowball’s over 88-year-old record for England’s highest score in women’s cricket in the Women’s Ashes game on Saturday.

Beaumont, whose previous best was 70, became the first English woman to hit a double hundred to better the record that had stood for 88 years and 128 days.

On June 16, 1935, Snowball scored 189 runs in against New Zealand at Christchurch in what was just the fourth Women’s Test ever. England won the match by an innings and 335 runs.

Beaumont broke the record of Rachel Hayhoe-Flint as well who had scored 179 runs against Australia in July 1976.

At Tea, Beaumont was unbeaten on 194. The England batter also became the second women’s cricketer, after compatriot Heather Knight, to record hundreds in all three formats.

The 32-year-old has a shot at scoring the highest individual total by a women’s batter which stands with Paksitan’s Kiran Baluch. The Pakistani batter scored 242 off 584 deliveries against the West Indies in 2004.

Interestingly, Beaumont was handed a reprieve on 61 when she was caught at short leg. The umpire declined Australia’s appeals claiming the ball had bumped before carrying. Replays, however, showed that the ball bounced of Beaumont’s boot.

Beaumont’s hundred took her side past 414 runs which was the highest for England in Women’s Ashes.

Ellyse Perry, who is playing this game, has the highest score in Women’s Ashes. She had scored an unbeaten 213 in 2017.