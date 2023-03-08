Is it too soon to call this the virtual final?

As Mumbai Indians takes on Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, one wonders if the title race in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League will eventually come down to these two sides.

It is the ultimate gladiator clash - one between two of the most potent batting lineups (DC and MI are two of the three sides to manage 200+ scores in the WPL so far, with DC managing to do so twice); one between two of the most experienced captains and fierce rivals in international cricket - Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Both teams have an unbeaten record in the league so far. Mumbai Indians have bulldozed Gujarat Giants (by 143 runs) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (by nine wickets), with its net run rate in the pink of health - +5.185. Delhi is not too far behind, tied on the same points and number of wins but a slightly less imposing net run rate of +2.550.

In this clash of almost equals, one waits to see if a marauding Delhi top order, including wrecker-in-chief Lanning, will finally have the challenge to break a sweat over. Her wagon wheel has had her leave no inch of the ground untouched, but a balanced Mumbai attack might just do the trick to restrict her to a sub-fifty score. Delhi has no dearth of batting talent, with Jess Jonassen’s exciting 20-ball 42 against UP Warriorz adding to its options.

Jonassen is also slowly finding her rhythm with the ball, taking three wickets in the game against Warriorz. Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Tara Norris couldn’t replicate her heroics from the first game. Consequently, Lanning only gave her two overs in the last match.

Shikha Pandey and Alice Capsey have been fairly economical, even if not among the wickets and will hope to continue the same come Thursday.

In Mumbai, the WPL has one of its most balanced bowling attacks. Its bowlers have managed to take 20/20 wickets in the two games so far, the only side to do so in this edition. The batters have been the icing on the cake, with an unburdened Hayler Matthews being the party pooper for the opposition. Nat Sciver-Brunt has also settled into her all-rounder role with ease.

Skipper Kaur’s form with the bat and Amelia Kerr, who despite registering some clinical performances has flown under the radar, will also be trump cards for MI. Given the magnitude of this game, it will be interesting to see if Delhi might tinker with its lineup for the first time this season - a largely unused Arundathi Reddy could make way for Titas Sadhu.

How Delhi’s middle order survives Mumbai’s bowlers will make for a dramatic watch. It remains to be seen if Lanning’s strategic strengths can take the side to the top of the table.