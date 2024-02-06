WPL 2024: Michael Klinger joins Gujarat Giants as head coach

Former Australia cricketer Michael Klinger on Tuesday was appointed as Gujarat Giants’ head coach ahead of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024.

The second season of the WPL will be played in Bangalore and New Delhi, with the tournament starting on February 23 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He joins the squad with former Indian captain Mithali Raj, who is the mentor and advisor of the team, and Nooshin Al Khadeer, who has been the bowling coach since season one.

Klinger most recently served as an assistant coach for Sydney Thunder, a team that finished fourth in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). He also worked with Phoebe Litchfield, the recruit to the Thunder, having served as the head coach of the Melbourne Renegades men’s team from 2019 to 2021.

Klinger retired in 2019 and left as the league’s highest-ever run scorer. His experience in various aspects of the game will prove beneficial for the Gujarat Giants team.

Speaking about his recent appointment as head coach, Michael Klinger said, “The Gujarat Giants have a chance to do something special in Season two of the Women’s Premier League. I’m eagerly looking forward to working with cricketing legend Mithali Raj, who has played a transformative role in women’s cricket in India. I hope to take the team to ultimate glory.”

The appointment of Klinger was also lauded by Mithali Raj, Team Mentor and Advisor, “Working with Michael will help bring out the best in the Gujarat Giants players. His expertise with the bat is also well-known and will surely benefit some of the younger members of our team. We look forward to having Klinger in the dressing room. We are sure of attaining success with him as head coach.”

Meanwhile, the Giants will take the field against the Mumbai Indians in its first match of the campaign on February 25, 2024.