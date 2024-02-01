MagazineBuy Print

Lauren Cheatle to miss WPL 2024 after skin cancer procedure

The 25-year-old, who underwent a similar treatment in 2021, will also miss the rest of the Women’s National Cricket League for New South Wales.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 10:25 IST , Melbourne - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Lauren Cheatle poses with her debut cap during the women’s Test match against India at the Wankhede Stadium.
Lauren Cheatle poses with her debut cap during the women’s Test match against India at the Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lauren Cheatle poses with her debut cap during the women's Test match against India at the Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia pacer Lauren Cheatle has been ruled out of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 after undergoing a medical procedure to remove skin cancer from her neck.

Cheatle, who made her Test debut against India in last December, underwent the procedure on Wednesday.

This year’s WPL begins on February 23 in Bengaluru, and Cheatle, a left-arm quick, was signed up by the Gujarat Giants during the auction in December last year.

The 25-year-old, who underwent a similar treatment in 2021, will also miss the rest of the Women’s National Cricket League for New South Wales.

“Cheatle is aiming to return to training with NSW following the players’ scheduled off-season break,” a Cricket New South Wales statement said.

This is the latest setback for Cheatle, who has seen her share of injuries in the past, including right and left shoulder reconstruction and biceps surgery, among others.

