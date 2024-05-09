PBKS vs RCB head-to-head, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru overall stats; most runs, wickets

Punjab Kings will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday with both teams hanging on to the playoff qualification chances by a thread.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
PBKS vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
PBKS vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN DHARAMSALA
PBKS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN DHARAMSALA
MOST RUNS IN PBKS VS RCB IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|31
|938
|33.50
|129.73
|113
|Chris Gayle (RCB, PBKS)
|17
|873
|54.56
|169.18
|117
|AB De Villiers (RCB)
|21
|718
|47.86
|159.91
|89*
MOST WICKETS IN PBKS VS RCB IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)
|16
|25
|7.88
|17.08
|4/25
|Sandeep Sharma (PBKS)
|10
|16
|8.33
|18.75
|3/15
|Piyush Chawla (PBKS)
|12
|15
|7.06
|20.73
|4/17
