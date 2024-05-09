PBKS vs RCB head-to-head, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru overall stats; most runs, wickets

Punjab Kings will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday with both teams hanging on to the playoff qualification chances by a thread.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

PBKS vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 32 Punjab Kings won: 17 Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 15 Last result: RCB won by four wickets (Bengaluru; 2024)

PBKS vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN DHARAMSALA Matches played: 1 Punjab Kings won: 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 0 Last result: Kings XI Punjab won by 111 runs (2011)

PBKS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN DHARAMSALA Played: 12 Won: 5 Lost: 7 Last result: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 28 runs (2024) Highest score: 232/2 (20) vs RCB (May 17, 2011) Lowest score: 116 (19) vs Deccan Chargers (May 21, 2011)

MOST RUNS IN PBKS VS RCB IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Virat Kohli (RCB) 31 938 33.50 129.73 113 Chris Gayle (RCB, PBKS) 17 873 54.56 169.18 117 AB De Villiers (RCB) 21 718 47.86 159.91 89*

MOST WICKETS IN PBKS VS RCB IPL MATCHES