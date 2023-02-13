WPL Auction: Richa Ghosh sold to RCB for Rs 1.9 crore

Women's Cricket

WPL Auction: India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh was sold to RCB for Rs 1.9 crore at the Women’s Premier League Auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Team Sportstar
13 February, 2023 16:29 IST
FILE PHOTO: Richa Ghosh.

FILE PHOTO: Richa Ghosh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.9 crore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Richa was involved a bidding war between Delhi and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Richa made her T20I debut in 2020, becoming the second-youngest to feature in a T20I game for India.

With a whopping strike-rate of 135.50 from 31 T20Is, Richa brings explosive batting firepower in the middle-orders besides her wicketkeeping skills.

The 19-year-old was recently part of the Indian team during its victorious run in the inaugural ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup in South Africa last month.

