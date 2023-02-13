WPL Auction: Richa Ghosh sold to RCB for Rs 1.9 crore

India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.9 crore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Richa was involved a bidding war between Delhi and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Richa made her T20I debut in 2020, becoming the second-youngest to feature in a T20I game for India.

With a whopping strike-rate of 135.50 from 31 T20Is, Richa brings explosive batting firepower in the middle-orders besides her wicketkeeping skills.

The 19-year-old was recently part of the Indian team during its victorious run in the inaugural ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup in South Africa last month.