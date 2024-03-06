MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: Beth Mooney stars as Gujarat beats Bangalore by 19 runs 

Chasing 200 to win, Royal Challengers were never allowed to get comfortable at the crease with a comparatively proactive bowling attack doing well to take regular wickets. Gardner made Smriti Mandhana her bunny yet again for a 16-ball 24.

Published : Mar 06, 2024 23:21 IST - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Beth Mooney in action. 
Beth Mooney in action.  | Photo Credit:  SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Beth Mooney in action.  | Photo Credit:  SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Newfound confidence and a toothless bowling opponent helped Gujarat Giants register its first win of the season with a 19-run win over Royal Challengers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday. A 140-run stand between Beth Mooney (85 n.o., 51b, 12x4, 1x6) and Laura Wolvaardt (76, 45b, 13x4) which set the Giants up for its biggest total of the season was the highlight of a largely one-sided encounter.

Chasing 200 to win, Royal Challengers were never allowed to get comfortable at the crease with a comparatively proactive bowling attack doing well to take regular wickets. Gardner made Smriti Mandhana her bunny yet again for a 16-ball 24.

Sophie Devine began with some massive hits peppered over long on and deep square leg but fell soon after. Ellyse Perry went a little over a run a ball but neither her nor Richa Ghosh could capitalise on starts. Georgia Wareham (48, 22b, 6x4, 2x6) looked the most promising batter of the lot, but lost partners regularly. When the equation came down to 57 off 17 balls, the writing was on the wall for the Royal Challengers.

GG-W vs RCB-W Highlights: Gujarat Giants beats Royal Challengers Bangalore Women by 19 runs

Earlier, Mooney became the first captain to win the toss and opt to set a target. The opening stand, the highest of the season and Giants’ first fifty-plus stand up top this year, exposed. RCB’s wasteful bowling.

Nervy running cost Mooney two partners, Wolvaardt first and Litchfield next after which Gardner fell for a first-ball duck.

D. Hemalatha and Veda Krishnamurthy were sent in one after another ahead of big-hitting Kathryn Bryce but could collectively manage just a run each at the expense of five balls. What looked like a 210-run total stopped at 199.

Giants’ total featured just one six and 26 fours. Seventeen extras conceded and some clumsy fielding in key moments only compounded the Mandhana and Co.’s off night on the field.

Related Topics

WPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Beth Mooney stars as Gujarat beats Bangalore by 19 runs 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. F1: Bob Bell follows Alpine F1 exodus and moves to Aston Martin as technical executive director
    Reuters
  3. Any F1 team would want Max Verstappen, says George Russell
    Reuters
  4. Kerr has our full support, says Chelsea boss Hayes after police charge forward
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2024: Sindhu, Srikanth enter second round; Prannoy loses
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: Beth Mooney stars as Gujarat beats Bangalore by 19 runs 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians looks to return to winning ways against a dwindling UP Warriorz
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. GG-W vs RCB-W Highlights: Gujarat Giants beats Royal Challengers Bangalore Women by 19 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Shabnim Ismail bowls fastest ball in women’s cricket, breaches 130 kmph barrier
    PTI
  5. WPL 2024: Jemimah, Lanning fifties help Delhi Capitals exact revenge on Mumbai Indians
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Beth Mooney stars as Gujarat beats Bangalore by 19 runs 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. F1: Bob Bell follows Alpine F1 exodus and moves to Aston Martin as technical executive director
    Reuters
  3. Any F1 team would want Max Verstappen, says George Russell
    Reuters
  4. Kerr has our full support, says Chelsea boss Hayes after police charge forward
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2024: Sindhu, Srikanth enter second round; Prannoy loses
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment