Watch: Virat Kohli’s candid chat with RCB women amidst struggles in WPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore women’s team had a special visitor on Wednesday ahead of a must-win clash against the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League - club icon Virat Kohli.

The women’s team was struggling at the bottom of the table with losses in all five of their games thus far and needed a fresh approach and the team to click as a unit to stay alive in the tournament.

Kohli drew from his own experiences of difficult campaigns with club to motivate Smriti Mandhana and Co.

Virat's key insights, the Perry and Kanika show, tactical changes with the bowling and overcoming the negative mind space - we cover everything that helped RCB turn it around against UPW last night.#PlayBold#ನಮ್ಮRCB#SheIsBold #WPL2023pic.twitter.com/IiHpoLqsVM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 16, 2023

I’ve been playing IPL for 15 years, and I haven’t won it yet. But that doesn’t stop me from being excited every year. That’s all I can do. That’s the effort I can put into every game and every tournament that I play,” the former India skipper told the girls on Wednesday.

“If we win, great. If we don’t, then I am not going to go to my grave thinking that if only I had won an IPL, I would be a happy man. It doesn’t happen like that. So always think about the opportunity that you have rather than how bad it is right now. There is always a flip side to it, and it could always be worse than this,” he added.

“And the fact that we haven’t won the IPL, but I still feel that we have the best fans in the world. Only because we were always committed to every game that we played for RCB. That has been the most special thing for our fans. There’s no guarantee of giving you a cup every year, but there’s a guarantee of giving your 110% every year, and that’s all you can strive to do.”

RCB women beat UP Warriorz by five wickets the same evening to register an important win to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.