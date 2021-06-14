WTC final prize money: Winning team to receive USD 1.6 million with mace

The winning team of the ICC World Test Championship will receive a prize money of USD 1.6 million along with the Test championship mace, the ICC acting CEO Geoff Allardice confirmed on Monday.

In an interaction with a selected group of media, Allardice stated that the runner-up will receive USD 8,00,000 and the amount could be split evenly if the match ends in a draw.

“They (the teams) tend to be playing for the Test mace. It has come to symbolise the best team in Test cricket, and with the Test championship now being used as the vehicle to identify the best team in Test cricket, the mace is on offer over the five days in Southampton,” Allardice said.

READ| How quickly India adapts will be key to success in WTC final - Venkatesh Prasad

The 2019 World Cup-winning team was awarded $4 million, while the runners-up got $ 2 million.

Allardice is looking forward to enjoying the inaugural Test championship final.

“Twelve months ago, we were looking ahead with great uncertainty where we were probably halfway through with the first cycle of the WTC, and we had to try to make our way forward to a final and reach a conclusion. To be sitting here in quarantine, it is pleasing to be looking forward to the final ahead between two top teams in the world,” Allardice said.

“There has been a lot of things going on behind the scenes to get to this point. At one point, it looked like there would be some significant disruption to the WTC and the series leading up to the final, but in the end, we had a good culmination between December and March with teams in the running to make the final and as it turned out, the top two teams have qualified for the final,” the CEO said from Southampton.

READ| WTC Final: Southampton pitch will offer even contest between India and New Zealand, says curator Lee

While the tournament had a mixed response initially, things got exciting towards the later stages, with at least four teams battling for the two coveted spots. “The aim of creating the competition four years ago was to try and bring about that sort of interest in Test cricket, globally. And it always has a strong focus with the two countries involved in each series. But as we lead up to the last couple of series of the competition, we had four teams in the running to fill the two spots in the finals,” he added.

“In the minds of a lot of people those last three or four months, painted a picture as to what the future might look like for the World Test Championship, and I think we were really pleased with the way it played out.”