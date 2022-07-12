Cricket

WTC points table update: Australia loses top spot; Sri Lanka third ahead of India, Pakistan

South Africa has jumped to the top of the World Test Championship points table after Australia’s innings defeat to Sri Lanka in the second Test at G

Team Sportstar
12 July, 2022 14:54 IST
Sri Lanka’s series-levelling innings win over Australia at Galle has lifted it to third on the World Test Championship points table, ahead of Pakistan and India.

South Africa has jumped to the top of the World Test Championship points table after Australia’s innings defeat to Sri Lanka in the second Test at Galle.

Australia lost the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship after its innings defeat to Sri Lanka in the second Test in Galle on Monday.

The Pat Cummins-led side has fallen behind South Africa which leads the latest standings with a win-loss percentage of 71.43 percent, while Australia dropped to second with 70 percent.

Also Read
McCullum: England Test team not a finished product yet, need results overseas

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s series-levelling win over Australia has propelled it to third on the World Test Championship points table, ahead of Pakistan and India.

Australia’s next Test series is at home against West Indies in November, while Sri Lanka hosts Pakistan for a two-match series from Saturday. The Aussies will tour India in 2023 for a four-match Test series which will prove decisive in electing the finalists for the second WTC cycle.

UPDATED ICC WTC POINTS TABLE - as of July 12, 2022

Pos. Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points Penalty PCT
1 South Africa 7 5 2 0 60 0 71.43
2 Australia 10 6 1 3 84 0 70
3 Sri Lanka 8 4 3 1 52 0 54.17
4 Pakistan 7 3 2 2 44 0 52.38
5 India 12 6 4 2 75 -5 52.08
6 West Indies 9 4 3 2 54 -2 50
7 England 64 -12 33.33
8 New Zealand 28 0 25.93
9 Bangladesh 16 0 13.33

