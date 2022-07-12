Australia lost the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship after its innings defeat to Sri Lanka in the second Test in Galle on Monday.

The Pat Cummins-led side has fallen behind South Africa which leads the latest standings with a win-loss percentage of 71.43 percent, while Australia dropped to second with 70 percent.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s series-levelling win over Australia has propelled it to third on the World Test Championship points table, ahead of Pakistan and India.

Australia’s next Test series is at home against West Indies in November, while Sri Lanka hosts Pakistan for a two-match series from Saturday. The Aussies will tour India in 2023 for a four-match Test series which will prove decisive in electing the finalists for the second WTC cycle.

UPDATED ICC WTC POINTS TABLE - as of July 12, 2022