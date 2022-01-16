U-19 WC: Yash Dhull, bowlers shine as India beats South Africa

India rode on Yash Dhull and its bowlers to start its ICC U-19 World Cup campaign on a winning note, beating South Africa by 45 runs in Georgetown, Guyana, on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, India lost its openers early before a 71-run partnership between captain Dhull (82, 100b, 11x4) and Nishant Sidhu (27, 25b, 5x4) steadied the ship. After Rasheed was dismissed in the 20th over, Dhull shepherded the Indian innings until the 39th over when he was run out. Wickets continued to fall in frequent intervals. Kaushal Tambe’s quickfire 35 (44b, 5x4) gave the finishing touches to the innings as India was bowled out for 232 in the 47th over.

ALSO READ - U-19WC: Top India players to watch out for

Fast bowlers Matthew Boast (3 for 40) and Aphiwe Mnyanda (2 for 29) took five wickets together, Boast helping clean up the tail and Mnyanda rocking India early with the wickets of the openers.

South Africa was bowled out for 187 in the 46th over. Only four batters scored in double digits, No. 3 Dewald Brevis top-scoring with 65 (99b, 6x4, 2x6). Left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal (5 for 28) and Raj Bawa (4 for 47) were the major wicket-takers for India.

India next plays Ireland on Wednesday, January 19, while South Africa next plays Uganda on Tuesday, January 18.