Cricket Cricket U-19 WC: Yash Dhull, bowlers shine as India beats South Africa India starts World Cup campaign on winning note, beats South Africa by 45 runs. Team Sportstar 16 January, 2022 09:17 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India next plays Ireland on Wednesday, January 19. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 16 January, 2022 09:17 IST India rode on Yash Dhull and its bowlers to start its ICC U-19 World Cup campaign on a winning note, beating South Africa by 45 runs in Georgetown, Guyana, on Saturday.Asked to bat first, India lost its openers early before a 71-run partnership between captain Dhull (82, 100b, 11x4) and Nishant Sidhu (27, 25b, 5x4) steadied the ship. After Rasheed was dismissed in the 20th over, Dhull shepherded the Indian innings until the 39th over when he was run out. Wickets continued to fall in frequent intervals. Kaushal Tambe's quickfire 35 (44b, 5x4) gave the finishing touches to the innings as India was bowled out for 232 in the 47th over.ALSO READ - U-19WC: Top India players to watch out forFast bowlers Matthew Boast (3 for 40) and Aphiwe Mnyanda (2 for 29) took five wickets together, Boast helping clean up the tail and Mnyanda rocking India early with the wickets of the openers.South Africa was bowled out for 187 in the 46th over. Only four batters scored in double digits, No. 3 Dewald Brevis top-scoring with 65 (99b, 6x4, 2x6). Left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal (5 for 28) and Raj Bawa (4 for 47) were the major wicket-takers for India.India next plays Ireland on Wednesday, January 19, while South Africa next plays Uganda on Tuesday, January 18.Brief scoresIndia U-19s 232 in 46.5 overs (Yash Dhull 82) beat South Africa U-19s 187 in 45.4 overs (Dewald Brevis 65, Vicky Ostwal 5 for 28, Raj Bawa 4 for 47)