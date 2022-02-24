IND vs SL: Chahal becomes India's leading T20I wicket-taker, surpasses Bumrah

Yuzvendra Chahal surpassed pacer Jasprit Bumrah to become the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is during the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

The leg-spinner claimed his 67th wicket in his 53th T20I to go one clear of Bumrah, who has 66 wickets from 55 innings. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is third on the list with 61 wickets from 51 games.

Chahal reached the mark by removing Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka, who picked out Bhuvneshwar Kumar at backward point, while trying to execute a revere-sweep.