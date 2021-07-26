Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka vs India: My focus is just on performing well, says Chahal Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal says he is not unduly bothered by the healthy competition among spinners in the Indian team. ANI COLOMBO 26 July, 2021 09:53 IST Yuzvendra Chahal took 1 for 19 in his four overs as India defeated Sri Lanka by 38 runs. - AP (FILE) ANI COLOMBO 26 July, 2021 09:53 IST Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal says he is not unduly bothered by the healthy competition among spinners in the Indian team.Chahal bowled a frugal spell to contribute to India's 38-run win in the first T20 International against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday."When the bench strength is so good - we have a pool of 30 players - and everyone is doing well, my focus is just on performing well," he said at a press conference after India's win.ALSO READ - Suryakumar's batting is amazing to watch - Dhawan"If you perform well, you stay in the team and if you aren't, then you cannot stay in the team. I do not look at what others are doing, my focus is on giving good performances," Chahal said.'Backed myself'"When I was not playing, I was working with my bowling coach and I was working on my craft. Even during the lockdown, I was looking at where I should be bowling. I backed myself before coming on this tour. Reflecting on the contest, he said, "We knew we were 10-15 runs short, but that is O.K. Whatever the score is, we have to defend that. My job is to control the middle overs and I was very happy that I did it. I always back myself." What happens when #TeamIndia's swing kings @BhuviOfficial & @deepak_chahar9 are Chahal TV's special guests? @yuzi_chahal tickles their funny bone & it's laughter galore in Colombo - by @28anand & @ameyatilak Watch the full video #SLvIND https://t.co/6UMBozEOT0 pic.twitter.com/YOWEF7fOl9— BCCI (@BCCI) July 26, 2021 When asked about his conversations with fellow spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Chahal said: "We talked before the match, I told him just to bowl how you do normally. I know the pressure can be there in the first match, it always stays there. I suggested to keep bowling the way he does, nothing changes whether you are playing international cricket or IPL.Chahal explained his strategy bowling strategy for the contest. "The end from where I was bowling from, the boundary on the leg-side was shorter, and the Sri Lanka batters were looking to hit me on the leg side. So that is why I did not bowl the googly much; I was just looking to bowl dot balls. The total was not that big and we could not afford to concede fours and sixes, hence I kept mixing it up," Chahal said."During the lockdown, I talked to the coach. There was nothing much that I needed to change; I was just looking to think about one line that I need to be bowling more. I discussed it with bowling coach Bharat Arun. The more confident I am in my bowling ability, the better I will bowl," he added. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :