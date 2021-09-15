Football Videos The FC Sheriff Tiraspol story: A controversial football club from separatist Transnistria reaches Champions League Sheriff FC hails from Transnistria, a Russian-speaking region which broke away from Moldova after a brief civil war following the collapse of the Soviet Union AFP 15 September, 2021 11:46 IST AFP 15 September, 2021 11:46 IST Fans of European giants Real Madrid and Inter Milan will see their teams face unusual competition this autumn: a club from a tiny separatist region in one of Europe's least known countries, Moldova. After a couple of failed attempts, Sheriff FC is making its debut in the group stage of Europe's top football competition this year, becoming the first team ever from the ex-Soviet country to reach the Champions League itself. Sheriff FC hails from Transnistria, a Russian-speaking region which broke away from Moldova after a brief civil war following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Antoine Griezmann: 'Happy' to be back in Atletico Madrid Ronaldo's top 10 moments at Manchester United UEFA Champions League clashes to look forward to - full draw awardees list Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Mbappe 'a great player' Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Wijnaldum 'happy' to be playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG Pep Guardiola wants to coach a national team after Man City tenure ends Nice, Marseille football match abandoned after 'players attacked' Messi gets rapturous reception from PSG fans at Parc des Princes Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020 Watch: Bonjour Leo Messi, welcome to your new home - Paris Saint-Germain Grealish 'over the moon' after Manchester City transfer Tokyo Olympics: Rapinoe in no rush to decide her future after Olympic disappointment