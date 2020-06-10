Football Videos

Gareth Bale returns to training for Real Madrid

Bale was back in training for Real Madrid on Tuesday, June 9.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 June, 2020 09:48 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 June, 2020 09:48 IST
Gareth Bale returns to training for Real Madrid
Bundesliga highlights: Can strike helps Dortmund past Hertha
Bayern Munich
Bayern secures dominant comeback win
La Liga players back five substitutions rule
 More Videos
Timo Werner
Werner not distracted by Chelsea move - Nagelsmann
Chelsea WSL
Chelsea coach Hayes backs WSL cancellation
Peter Bosz
Leverkusen lost to Bayern's top team: Bosz
Luis Enrique
Enrique laughed at the idea of losing 2015 Champions League final
Lionel Messi
Messi returns to Barcelona training ahead of Mallorca restart
Diego Costa in court to settle tax fraud case
Bayern Munich
5 Things - Bayern's poor record against Leverkusen
Suarez ready to return to football after injury