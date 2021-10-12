Football Videos Unvaccinated, Jair Bolsonaro barred from football match Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says he was prevented from seeing a football match in the city of Peruibe when he could not provide a Covid pass. AFP Guaruja (Brazil) 12 October, 2021 18:55 IST AFP Guaruja (Brazil) 12 October, 2021 18:55 IST Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says he was prevented from seeing a football match in the city of Peruibe when he could not provide a Covid pass. The mandate applies for access to popular tourist spots and other public spaces such as cinemas, theaters, gyms, museums, sports stadiums and conference venues -- but not restaurants, bars or shopping malls. Brazil had a late start with coronavirus vaccination but is now the country with the fourth-most doses administered. PSG fans hail Messi's first goal for club From Ronaldo, Messi to Iniesta: Forbes 10 richest male footballers "We need time": Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG Meet the 'Sheriff' who arrested Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Antoine Griezmann: 'Happy' to be back in Atletico Madrid Ronaldo's top 10 moments at Manchester United UEFA Champions League clashes to look forward to - full draw awardees list Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Mbappe 'a great player' Wijnaldum 'happy' to be playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG Pep Guardiola wants to coach a national team after Man City tenure ends Nice, Marseille football match abandoned after 'players attacked' Messi gets rapturous reception from PSG fans at Parc des Princes