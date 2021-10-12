Football Videos

Unvaccinated, Jair Bolsonaro barred from football match

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says he was prevented from seeing a football match in the city of Peruibe when he could not provide a Covid pass.

AFP
Guaruja (Brazil) 12 October, 2021 18:55 IST
AFP
Guaruja (Brazil) 12 October, 2021 18:55 IST

The mandate applies for access to popular tourist spots and other public spaces such as cinemas, theaters, gyms, museums, sports stadiums and conference venues -- but not restaurants, bars or shopping malls. Brazil had a late start with coronavirus vaccination but is now the country with the fourth-most doses administered.

