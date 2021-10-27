Football Videos Australian footballer Josh Cavallo comes out, first openly gay player in the A-League Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo comes out as gay in a video posted to Twitter. In doing so he becomes the first openly gay footballer to come out while still playing in Australia's A-League. AFP 27 October, 2021 20:32 IST AFP 27 October, 2021 20:32 IST El Clasico gears up for battle of rising young talent Shambolic defense, broken record streak, tough questions face Solskjaer's United after Leicester loss Unvaccinated, Jair Bolsonaro barred from football match PSG fans hail Messi's first goal for club Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos From Ronaldo, Messi to Iniesta: Forbes 10 richest male footballers "We need time": Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG Meet the 'Sheriff' who arrested Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Antoine Griezmann: 'Happy' to be back in Atletico Madrid Ronaldo's top 10 moments at Manchester United UEFA Champions League clashes to look forward to - full draw awardees list Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Mbappe 'a great player' Wijnaldum 'happy' to be playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG