Football Videos

Zidane praises Modric masterclass against Atalanta

The Real Madrid coach says there is a coach inside Luka Modric.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 March, 2021 11:48 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 March, 2021 11:48 IST
Liverpool duo Van Dijk, Gomez unlikely to play in Euros - Klopp
ISL 2021 final: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Europa League: Odegaard strikes in Arsenal's 3-1 win at Olympiakos
Mourinho hopeful Kane’s injury is not too serious
 More Videos
Klopp expecting 'extremely tough' UCL quarterfinal draw
Aguero's City future to be decided at the end of the season - Guardiola
Mauricio Pochettino and Neymar
Champions League: Pochettino confirms Neymar injury as 'fact'
Andrea Pirlo insists his Juventus project continues after last-16 Champions League exit
ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Tuchel sees trust and courage behind Chelsea's mean defending
Top four in sight for West Ham, but Moyes did not enjoy win over Leeds
ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for