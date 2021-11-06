Football Videos

Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant

Xavi Hernandez, the player who personified the attacking style made popular by Barcelona and Spain’s national team, is returning to Camp Nou as the new coach of his struggling boyhood club.

06 November, 2021 14:51 IST
