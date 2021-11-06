Football Videos Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant Xavi Hernandez, the player who personified the attacking style made popular by Barcelona and Spain’s national team, is returning to Camp Nou as the new coach of his struggling boyhood club. Team Sportstar 06 November, 2021 14:51 IST Team Sportstar 06 November, 2021 14:51 IST Klopp ecstatic after Liverpool marches into Champions League Round of 16 Antonio Conte - Mercurial Italian takes charge at Tottenham Hotspur Sergi Barjuan: All you need to know about Barcelona Men's caretaker manager Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Ronald Koeman's damning assessment of Barcelona in last press conference It's Mo Salah's world! Liverpool's Egyptian star in league of his own Meet Josh Cavallo, the A-League first openly gay footballer El Clasico gears up for battle of rising young talent Shambolic defense, broken record streak, tough questions face Solskjaer's United after Leicester loss Unvaccinated, Jair Bolsonaro barred from football match PSG fans hail Messi's first goal for club From Ronaldo, Messi to Iniesta: Forbes 10 richest male footballers