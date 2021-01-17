Football Football AC Milan's Calhanoglu and Hernandez test positive for COVID-19 AC Milan players Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez have tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club said on Sunday. Reuters 17 January, 2021 18:55 IST Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu tested positive for COVID-19. - Getty Images Reuters 17 January, 2021 18:55 IST AC Milan players Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez have tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club said on Sunday.The Turkish midfielder and French defender, who have played key roles in helping Milan take a three-point lead at the top of the standings, will miss Monday’s game away to Cagliari.READ: AC Milan beats Torino on penalties to reach Italian Cup quarterfinals"AC Milan announces that Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez tested positive for a molecular swab carried out yesterday to all the whole team, while all other test results were negative," a club statement read."The club promptly informed the health authorities. The asymptomatic players remained in isolation at home."All the other team members will continue to be monitored closely according to the federal protocol." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos