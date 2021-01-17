AC Milan's Calhanoglu and Hernandez test positive for COVID-19

AC Milan players Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez have tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club said on Sunday.

The Turkish midfielder and French defender, who have played key roles in helping Milan take a three-point lead at the top of the standings, will miss Monday’s game away to Cagliari.

"AC Milan announces that Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez tested positive for a molecular swab carried out yesterday to all the whole team, while all other test results were negative," a club statement read.

"The club promptly informed the health authorities. The asymptomatic players remained in isolation at home.

"All the other team members will continue to be monitored closely according to the federal protocol."