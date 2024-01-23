MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference, best third-placed teams

Here is the full list of points table for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 taking place in Doha, Qatar.

Published : Jan 23, 2024 15:48 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India has a mountain to climb to reach the AFC Asian Cup 2023 knockouts.
India has a mountain to climb to reach the AFC Asian Cup 2023 knockouts.
infoIcon

India has a mountain to climb to reach the AFC Asian Cup 2023 knockouts. | Photo Credit: AFP

The 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup is underway in Doha, Qatar on January 12. Qatar aims to defend its title which it won for the first time in 2019 in the United Arab Emirates.

India began its campaign with a 0-2 defeat to Australia in Group B followed by a 0-3 reverse against Uzbekistan to leave it bottom of Group B. India faces Syria in its final group game on January 23.

The Blue Tigers have a mountain to climb to make the round of 16 of the tournament.

Here is the full points table of the AFC Asian Cup 2023

Group A

No.s Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
1. Qatar 3 3 0 0 5 0 5 9
2. Tajikistan 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4
3. China 3 0 2 1 0 1 -1 2
4. Lebanon 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1

Group B

No.s Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
1. Australia 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6
2. Uzbekistan 2 1 1 0 3 0 3 4
3. Syria 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1
4. India 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0

Group C

No.s Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
1. Iran 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6
2. UAE 2 1 0 0 4 2 2 4
3. Palestine 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1
4. Hong Kong 2 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0

Group D

No.s Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
1. Iraq 2 2 0 0 5 2 3 6
2. Japan 2 1 0 1 5 4 1 3
3. Indonesia 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3
4. Vietnam 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0

Group E

No.s Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
1. Jordan 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 4
2. South Korea 2 1 1 0 5 3 2 3
3. Bahrain 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3
4. Malaysia 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0

Group F

No.s Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
1, Saudi Arabia 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6
1. Thailand 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4
3. Oman 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1
4. Kyrgyzstan 2 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

Best third-placed teams

The four best third-placed teams from the six groups will advance to the knockout stage.

No.s Group Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
1. E Bahrain 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3
2. D Indonesia 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3
3. A China 3 0 2 1 0 1 -1 2
4. F Oman 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1
5. B Syria 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1
6. C Palestine 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup 2023

