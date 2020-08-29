Football Football India, Qatar and three others submit bid to host AFC Asian Cup 2027 The next stage of the process requires the five applicants nations to make a List of Requirements for the tournament by October 30, 2020. Team Sportstar Kuala Lumpur 29 August, 2020 15:42 IST The AFC is set to decide on the host of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, the tournament's 19th edition, in 2021. - AFC Team Sportstar Kuala Lumpur 29 August, 2020 15:42 IST India, along with four other nations, has expressed its interest in hosting the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.In a statement on Saturday, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said it has "received bid documents from the five Member Associations, which had expressed an interest in hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2027 - India, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan." RELATED| Football after COVID-19: How to set the ball rolling The statement read, "The All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), the Qatar Football Association (QFA), the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) have sent in their Form of Legal Opinion, Host Candidate Questionnaire and Sponsor Non-Infringement Undertakings to the AFC ahead of the stipulated deadline." RELATED| The decade in football: The birth of Indian Super League The next stage of the process requires the five nations to submit a letter of undertaking to make a list of requirements for the tournament by October 30, 2020. The AFC will decide on the host of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, the tournament's 19th edition, in 2021. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos