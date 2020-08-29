India, Qatar and three others submit bid to host AFC Asian Cup 2027

India, along with four other nations, has expressed its interest in hosting the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

In a statement on Saturday, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said it has "received bid documents from the five Member Associations, which had expressed an interest in hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2027 - India, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan."

The statement read, "The All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), the Qatar Football Association (QFA), the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) have sent in their Form of Legal Opinion, Host Candidate Questionnaire and Sponsor Non-Infringement Undertakings to the AFC ahead of the stipulated deadline."

The next stage of the process requires the five nations to submit a letter of undertaking to make a list of requirements for the tournament by October 30, 2020.

The AFC will decide on the host of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, the tournament's 19th edition, in 2021.