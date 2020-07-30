Football Football Vietnam to host AFC Cup matches in Southeast Asia Group F matches will take place at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City while the Group G ties will be staged in Quang Ninh's Cam Pha Stadium. Reuters 30 July, 2020 14:02 IST The Asian Football Confederation has selected Vietnam as a centralized host for two AFC Cup groups in the Southeast Asia zone (Representative Image). - Getty Images Reuters 30 July, 2020 14:02 IST Vietnam has been selected as a centralized host for two AFC Cup groups in the Southeast Asia zone, the Asian Football Confederation said on Thursday.The AFC Cup, the competition for more minor football playing nations in the continent, has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.READ | FIFA ratifies $1.5 billion coronavirus relief plan Group F matches will take place at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City while the Group G ties will be staged in Quang Ninh's Cam Pha Stadium, it added. The ties will be played over three matchdays from September 23 to 29. The host for Group H, also in Southeast Asia, has yet to be confirmed, it said. Maldives is the centralised venue in South Asia for Group E matches, which will take place from October 23 to November 4. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos