Asian champ Qatar first Gulf side invited to CONCACAF Gold Cup

The Qatar national team has been invited to the CONCACAF Gold Cup next year and in 2023, the Asian Football Confederation said in a statement. Reuters 03 September, 2020 10:35 IST Qatar defeated Japan 3-1 to lift its maiden AFC Asian Cup title in 2019 (File Photo). - Getty Images Reuters 03 September, 2020 10:35 IST The reigning AFC Asian Cup champion Qatar has been invited to the CONCACAF Gold Cup, becoming the first side from the Middle East to take part in the tournament following a joint agreement between the two confederations.Qatar, which hosts the next men's FIFA World Cup in 2022, has been invited to the Gold Cup next year and in 2023, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said in a statement on Thursday.READ | Europe's national teams back in action after 10-month gap AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said the agreement that was signed in 2017 was designed for not only greater co-operation between the confederations but also to help develop match officials and operational staff.Qatar will be the second Asian team to take part in the Gold Cup, which is the continental tournament for teams from the CONCACAF region of North and Central America and the Caribbean, after South Korea was invited in 2000 and 2002.The 2021 Gold Cup is scheduled for the United States from July 2 to 25.