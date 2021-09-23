AFC delegates inspect venues for Women's Asian Cup in India

A delegation from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) visited India from September 16 to 21 and, inspected the training sites and three venues that will host the matches in next year's Women's Asian Cup.

Upon inspection, the delegates from the governing body of football in Asia were satisfied with the progress of all facilities in the lead up to the continent's flagship women's tournament.

The three venues and their accompanying facilities for the 2022 edition of the tournament, visited by the AFC delegates, were the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Mumbai Football Arena – Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai and the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Kochi to host women's international football tournament

The delegation also noted the progress at the new training sites being developed for the tournament at Kharghar as well as Pune and, was assured by the respective authorities that preparations were well underway with completion expected before the tournament starts.

The AFC delegation was accompanied by members from the India 2022 Local Organising Committee and, the inspection marked a significant milestone in highlighting the country's capabilities to successfully stage the multi-nation event.

The tournament will feature an expanded 12 teams for the first time in nearly two decades and, it will also serve as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The qualifiers of the Asian Cup is already underway and, the tournament will be held between January 20 and February 6.