MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2024: Congo to appeal against lifting of Morocco coach’s ban

Morocco coach Walid Regragui was initially banned for four games — with two suspended — by the Confederation of African Football, but its appeal board on Sunday cleared him to return on Tuesday for his team’s last-16 game against South Africa.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 07:59 IST , ABIDJAN - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Morocco’s head coach Walid Regragui reacts during the African Cup of Nations Group F match against DR Congo.
FILE PHOTO: Morocco’s head coach Walid Regragui reacts during the African Cup of Nations Group F match against DR Congo. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Morocco’s head coach Walid Regragui reacts during the African Cup of Nations Group F match against DR Congo. | Photo Credit: AP

Morocco’s and Congo’s argument at the Africa Cup of Nations rumbles on.

The Congolese football federation on Monday said it was appealing against the lifting of a suspension of Morocco coach Walid Regragui for his role in the melee after the teams’ heated encounter.

Regragui was initially banned for four games — with two suspended — by the Confederation of African Football, but its appeal board on Sunday partially upheld an appeal filed by the Moroccan federation against the ban, clearing the coach to return on Tuesday for his team’s last-16 game against South Africa.

“Convinced of the totally unjustified nature of this cancellation, the Congolese Federation of Association Football announces its intention to bring the matter before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, upon receipt of the reasoned decision,” the Congolese federation said in a statement.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

The Congolese federation said Regragui made “detailed confessions” and footage of the disturbances “leave no shadow of a doubt” he was in the wrong.

The Moroccan federation argued in its appeal against the initial CAF ban that it was an “unjust decision” because the coach “did not commit any behavior that violates the spirit of sportsmanship.”

Regragui sat out Morocco’s final group game as the Atlas Lions defeated Zambia 1-0 in the first game after his suspension.

Regragui and Congo captain Chancel Mbemba had a heated exchange after their teams’ match ended 1-1 in San Pedro on Jan. 21. It led to a melee between players and officials from both teams that continued down the players’ tunnel.

Mbemba implied to journalists after the game that Regragui insulted him, but the Morocco coach later denied making any racist comments.

Mbemba’s Instagram account was subjected to a stream of racist abuse, while Regragui said he received death threats in the fallout.

Related stories

Related Topics

DR Congo /

Morocco /

Africa Cup of Nations /

Walid Regragui /

Confederation of African Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2024: Congo to appeal against lifting of Morocco coach’s ban
    AP
  2. Luton’s Lockyer visits training ground after cardiac arrest
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup: Afif nets winner as Qatar beats Palestine 2-1 to enter quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Goss and Permane join Red Bull’s renamed RB team
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Jordan scores twice at the death to surge into last eight
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2024: Congo to appeal against lifting of Morocco coach’s ban
    AP
  2. AFC Asian Cup: Afif nets winner as Qatar beats Palestine 2-1 to enter quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFCON 2024: Morocco’s Boufal out, Ziyech doubtful at Cup of Nations
    Reuters
  4. WSL: Villa docked points but stay in women’s League Cup at Man Utd’s expense
    Reuters
  5. Al Hilal vs Inter Miami LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Lionel Messi and Co. in Riyadh Season Cup?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2024: Congo to appeal against lifting of Morocco coach’s ban
    AP
  2. Luton’s Lockyer visits training ground after cardiac arrest
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup: Afif nets winner as Qatar beats Palestine 2-1 to enter quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Goss and Permane join Red Bull’s renamed RB team
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Jordan scores twice at the death to surge into last eight
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment