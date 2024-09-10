MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Another Ajax Amsterdam game called off due to police strike

Dutch police have been campaigning for better early retirement conditions since May, by issuing fewer fines, closing police stations to the public and organising noisy protests with their sirens.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 10:27 IST , AMSTERDAM - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representational image: Ajax’s Dutch ‘Klassieker’ away at Feyenoord Rotterdam on September 1 was forbidden by the Rotterdam municipality because of a planned police strike. 
Representational image: Ajax’s Dutch ‘Klassieker’ away at Feyenoord Rotterdam on September 1 was forbidden by the Rotterdam municipality because of a planned police strike.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representational image: Ajax’s Dutch ‘Klassieker’ away at Feyenoord Rotterdam on September 1 was forbidden by the Rotterdam municipality because of a planned police strike.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A second Dutch league match involving Ajax Amsterdam has been called off because of threatened strike action by police in the Netherlands, the club said on Monday.

Sunday’s Eredivisie match between Ajax and Utrecht in the Johan Cruyff Arena will not take place because of safety concerns, city authorities decided on Monday.

“The safety of the players, supporters and public order in the city cannot be guaranteed without the important efforts of the police”, the Amsterdam municipality said.

The option of playing behind closed doors had also been discussed. “But even then, the risk of unrest and unsafe situations is too great and irresponsible to take without possible police deployment,” the statement from the city added.

Ajax said it was disappointed because it felt the match could also have gone ahead without the police “with additional measures and good agreements between both clubs and supporters”.

ALSO READ | Dutch striker Memphis Depay signs with Brazilian club Corinthians after leaving Atletico Madrid

Ajax’s Dutch ‘Klassieker’ away at Feyenoord Rotterdam on September 1 was forbidden by the Rotterdam municipality because of a planned police strike.

Dutch police have been campaigning for better early retirement conditions since May, by issuing fewer fines, closing police stations to the public and organising noisy protests with their sirens.

They announced that there would be no police presence at Ajax-Utrecht match, which last season featured clashes between rival supporters.

The police union said that the strikes would continue if there was insufficient prospect of a breakthrough in the dispute about early retirement.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ajax /

Eredivisie

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Another Ajax Amsterdam game called off due to police strike
    Reuters
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024: What is India’s best finish in the competition?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dutch striker Memphis Depay signs with Brazilian club Corinthians after leaving Atletico Madrid
    Reuters
  4. AFCON 2025: Ghana, Morocco and Senegal struggle in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
    Reuters
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal named India A captain after Shubman Gill’s selection for Bangladesh series
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Another Ajax Amsterdam game called off due to police strike
    Reuters
  2. Dutch striker Memphis Depay signs with Brazilian club Corinthians after leaving Atletico Madrid
    Reuters
  3. AFCON 2025: Ghana, Morocco and Senegal struggle in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
    Reuters
  4. Nations League: Martin Odegaard injured after Norway’s 2-1 win over Austria
    Reuters
  5. Nations League: Frattesi, Kean score as Italy defeats Israel 2-1 
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Another Ajax Amsterdam game called off due to police strike
    Reuters
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024: What is India’s best finish in the competition?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dutch striker Memphis Depay signs with Brazilian club Corinthians after leaving Atletico Madrid
    Reuters
  4. AFCON 2025: Ghana, Morocco and Senegal struggle in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
    Reuters
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal named India A captain after Shubman Gill’s selection for Bangladesh series
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment