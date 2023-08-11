MagazineBuy Print

Brazilian defender Ibanez joins Al-Ahli from Roma

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee for the 26-year-old, who joined Roma from Atlanta on a permanent deal in 2021.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 09:00 IST , CAIRO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Roger Ibanez of AS Roma misses the team’s third penalty in the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Europa League 2022/23 final match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma at Puskas Arena on May 31, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
Roger Ibanez of AS Roma misses the team's third penalty in the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Europa League 2022/23 final match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma at Puskas Arena on May 31, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon



Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez has joined Al-Ahli from AS Roma on a four-year deal, the Saudi Pro League side said on Thursday.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee for the 26-year-old, who joined Roma from Atlanta on a permanent deal in 2021.

Ibanez scored three goals in 48 games for Jose Mourinho’s team last season.

Also Read: New signings to the fore: How will Manchester United lineup in Premier League 2023-24?

“Welcome to Al-Ahli, Roger!” Al-Ahli posted on social media.

Al-Ahli has named Matthias Jaissle as manager on a three-year deal after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German coach.

Ibanez becomes the latest addition to Al-Ahli, who returned to the Pro League following a season in the second division, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Alain Saint-Maximin and Franck Kessie.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

