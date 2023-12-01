MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, preview, prediction 

Cristiano Ronaldo, after guiding Al Nassr to the knockouts of the AFC Champions League, will be back in the Saudi Pro League match against Neymar’s Al Hilal on Friday.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 07:47 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will square off against local rivals and league leaders Al Hilal in a battle of the heavyweight in the Saudi Pro League on December 1, Friday at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Hilal is currently four points clear of Nassr after 14 matches, and won its last 13 matches in all competitions and has scored over 40 goals. The Blue Waves are without their star man Neymar, who is out injured, but they have a lot of firepower to keep their winning run intact. 

Hilal’s Serbian strike Aleksandar Mitrovic has taken the league by storm, scoring 11 goals from 12 matches, the former Fulham man is just behind Cristiano Ronaldo (15) in the league’s goalscoring chart. 

Al Nassr on the other hand, has won eight consecutive matches in all competitions and will look to bridge the gap at the top of the standings. 

The only worry for Luis Castro will be the fitness of his star man Cristiano Ronaldo, who was substituted in the last match against Persepolis. The 38-year-old was in discomfort after a collision with the Iranian side’s goalkeeper in AFC Champions League.  

Prediction

Al Hilal has dropped points just twice this season in the Saudi Pro League. It has kept clean sheets in six of its last seven league outings while scoring 22 goals and is expected to enjoy another prolific outing. 

Jorge Jesus’ side has an abundance of attacking talent despite Neymar’s absence (out with an ACL injury) including Mitrovic, Malcom and others. Defensively, it also has conceded just eight goals in 14 league games. 

On the other hand, Al Nassr is unbeaten in all competitions since back-to-back losses in the Saudi Pro League in August. Ronaldo’s side has won 18 of its last 20 games in all competitions and will look to extend the unbeaten run. 

Luis Castro’s team failed to score for the first time in 20 games in its draw against Persepolis on Monday in the AFC Champions League. With Ronaldo and Mane leading the line, the visitors should look to return to goalscoring ways.

Both teams head into the match in terrific form, the home advantage for Al Hilal should come in handy while Al Nassr will be determined to close the gap between the two. We predict an entertaining stalemate between the local rivals with plenty of goals.

Score Prediction: Al Hilal 2-2 Al Nassr

Predicted lineups 

Al Hilal - Bounou; Koulibaly, Al Burayk, Al Bulayhi, Abdulhamid; Neves, Kanno, Michael; Al Qahtani, Mitrovic, Malcom

Al Nassr - Alaqidi; Al-Boushal, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana, Otavio; Talisca, Ronaldo, Mane

Live streaming info

When and where is the Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?
The Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Friday, December 1, at Al-Awwal Park Stadium.
How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in India?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
How to live-stream Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in India?
The Saudi Pro League matches can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Saudi Pro League /

Al-Hilal /

Neymar /

Aleksandar Mitrovic /

Malcom /

Luis Castro

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, preview, prediction 
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live? All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. “Wherever you play, they prepare pitches according to the home team’s strength,” says former curator of Narendra Modi Stadium
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Dominica withdraws its bid to co-host the T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL: Which defender the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, preview, prediction 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo faces USD1B class-action lawsuit after promoting for Binance NFTs
    PTI
  3. Lyon fires coach Fabio Grosso after less than three months in charge
    AP
  4. Slovakia manager Francesco Calzona hopes to avoid Italy in Euro 2024 draw
    Reuters
  5. Punches thrown as AFC Champions League match erupts into chaos
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, preview, prediction 
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live? All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. “Wherever you play, they prepare pitches according to the home team’s strength,” says former curator of Narendra Modi Stadium
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Dominica withdraws its bid to co-host the T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL: Which defender the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment