MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace helps Al Nassr beat Al Okhdood 3-0 in Saudi Pro League

After Sami Al-Najei gave the home side a first half lead, skipper Critiano Ronaldo bagged to superb goals in second half to give Al Nassr a comfortable victory.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 03:02 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Al Okhdood’s Paulo Vitor.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Al Okhdood’s Paulo Vitor. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Ahmed Yosri
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Al Okhdood’s Paulo Vitor. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Ahmed Yosri

Al Nassr skipped Cristiano Ronaldo score twice within four minutes in the second half to hand his side a comprehensive victory against newly promoted Al Okhdood in Saudi Pro League. 

The packed Al-Awwal Park Stadium erupted as Ronaldo chipped the AL Okhdood goalkeeper from over 35 yards out to bag his second of the night on 79th minute. The 38-year-old lofted the ball to the night sky effortlessly, as the crowd held its breath, the ball dipped inside the bar.

Just four minutes earlier, the Portuguese striker scored his first of the match to give his side some breathing space which was clinging on to a slender 1-0 lead.

Al Nassr started the match with urgency and took an early lead through Sami Al-Najei, who scored his first ever league goal for the club. The visitors grew into the match after the half an hour mark and threatened Luis Casto’s side with counter-attacks.

READ MORE: Premier League: Klopp relishes Liverpool’s titanic clash with Man City

In the second half, Al Okhdood looked confident initially, however, after Marcelo Brozovic came on as a substitute, he bossed the midfield. His passing unlocked the Al Okhdood defence and gave the former Real Madrid star to showcase his class.

Ronaldo opened his account with a brilliant strike from an acute angle inside the box and went on to score the goal of the match. The former Manchester United man was looking like scoring yet another hat-trick but the Al OKhdood defence and especially its Brazilian goalkeeper P. Vitor stopped him from taking the match ball.

The win puts Al Nassr just a point behind Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League table. Although Neymar Jr’s side has a game in hand, this gives next weeks’ top of table clash another dimension.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace helps Al Nassr beat Al Okhdood 3-0 in Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood highlights, NAS 3-0 OKH, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning brace guides Al Nassr to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina and Brazil charged by FIFA after fan violence delays World Cup qualifying game at Maracana
    AP
  4. Who is Claudio Echeverri - Argentina’s hat-trick hero vs Brazil in FIFA U-17 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announces international retirement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace helps Al Nassr beat Al Okhdood 3-0 in Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina and Brazil charged by FIFA after fan violence delays World Cup qualifying game at Maracana
    AP
  3. Man United’s Rashford gets one-match Champions League ban
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Klopp relishes Liverpool’s titanic clash with Man City
    AFP
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood highlights, NAS 3-0 OKH, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning brace guides Al Nassr to win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace helps Al Nassr beat Al Okhdood 3-0 in Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood highlights, NAS 3-0 OKH, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning brace guides Al Nassr to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina and Brazil charged by FIFA after fan violence delays World Cup qualifying game at Maracana
    AP
  4. Who is Claudio Echeverri - Argentina’s hat-trick hero vs Brazil in FIFA U-17 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announces international retirement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment