Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace helps Al Nassr beat Al Okhdood 3-0 in Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr skipped Cristiano Ronaldo score twice within four minutes in the second half to hand his side a comprehensive victory against newly promoted Al Okhdood in Saudi Pro League.

The packed Al-Awwal Park Stadium erupted as Ronaldo chipped the AL Okhdood goalkeeper from over 35 yards out to bag his second of the night on 79th minute. The 38-year-old lofted the ball to the night sky effortlessly, as the crowd held its breath, the ball dipped inside the bar.

Just four minutes earlier, the Portuguese striker scored his first of the match to give his side some breathing space which was clinging on to a slender 1-0 lead.

Al Nassr started the match with urgency and took an early lead through Sami Al-Najei, who scored his first ever league goal for the club. The visitors grew into the match after the half an hour mark and threatened Luis Casto’s side with counter-attacks.

In the second half, Al Okhdood looked confident initially, however, after Marcelo Brozovic came on as a substitute, he bossed the midfield. His passing unlocked the Al Okhdood defence and gave the former Real Madrid star to showcase his class.

Ronaldo opened his account with a brilliant strike from an acute angle inside the box and went on to score the goal of the match. The former Manchester United man was looking like scoring yet another hat-trick but the Al OKhdood defence and especially its Brazilian goalkeeper P. Vitor stopped him from taking the match ball.

The win puts Al Nassr just a point behind Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League table. Although Neymar Jr’s side has a game in hand, this gives next weeks’ top of table clash another dimension.