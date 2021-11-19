Football Football Champions League: Griezmann has ban cut, can face AC Milan UEFA said its appeal body upheld Atletico's request that Griezmann serve only the mandatory one-match ban for his red card in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool last month. AP Nyon 19 November, 2021 22:25 IST Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann fouls Liverpool's Roberto Firmino before being shown a red card. - REUTERS AP Nyon 19 November, 2021 22:25 IST Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann was cleared to play against AC Milan in the Champions League when a two-game ban was halved on appeal on Friday.UEFA said its appeal body upheld Atletico's request that Griezmann serve only the mandatory one-match ban for his red card in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool last month.READ | De Bruyne tests positive for COVID-19, to miss City's Everton clash Griezmann was sent off in Madrid, after scoring twice, for striking Roberto Firmino’s head with a raised boot while stretching for the ball. He missed Atletico's 2-0 loss in the return game at Liverpool.Atletico hosts Milan on Wednesday in third place in the group, trailing Porto by one point with two rounds left. Last-placed Milan can also still advance to the knockout rounds.Liverpool, which hosts Porto, is already sure to advance as group winner. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :